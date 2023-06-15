The 32-year-old actress, who stars in the upcoming fliek about the iconic Mattel doll, said she did receive an elaborate version of the famous Dream House for Christmas one year, as she explained that the sets were a top priority of hers when she began talks to make the film.

She may play the titular role in the new Barbie movie, but Margot Robbie has revealed she never owned one of the poppentjies.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Margot, who appears alongside Ryan Gosling in the movie, said: “I don’t remember having my own Barbies but my cousin had a box of them. They were all her Barbies. We would cut their hair and do all that stuff.

“But I did get the foldout house one Christmas when I was young and that was everything. I was obsessed, it was the Dream House.

“Honestly, coming into this movie that was such a priority for me, the sets, getting to see them be built right in front of us and they were just huge real-life versions of the Dream House. It was so amazing and it was so beautiful. The first thing I said to [director ] Greta Gerwig when we first sat down and talked about the movie. I said, ‘I will follow your vision, whatever you want it to be, let’s do that.