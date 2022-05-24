A Claremont barber who wants to start a community mobile barber says he is one giant step closer to his dream after he bought a Mercede- Benz Sprinter van. Warren Theunis, who owns Mr Barber in the Golden Acre in the Cape Town CBD, has been giving free haircuts to boys and older men through his Groomed For Change campaign.

But being mobile was a big challenge for Warren, 41, who struggled to reach disadvantaged mense. Last year, he ran various fundraising campaigns and finally managed to get the 2007 model Sprinter van. “Last year I put out a call for assistance and while the fundraising was slow, I prepared myself by getting my Code 14 driver’s licence. This in itself was a challenge as I never drove a truck before and to be honest, I struggled,” he says.

“Many driving lessons later and one failed attempt, all I focused on was, if I don’t get this licence, I can’t drive the bus. So I tried again and finally passed in February. BIG PLANS: Warren got hold of a 2007 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van He adds: “I saw this van advertised on Facebook MarketPlace and even though it was out of my price range, I went to view it and told my story to the seller, Mrs Lombard from Elsies River. She then agreed to sell it to me at a more affordable price. “I am now the owner of the vehicle and this means that I’m so much closer to my dream of travelling across the Western Cape and giving free haircuts to the seniors.”