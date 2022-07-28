A barber who grew up in Scottsdene is investing back into his community by giving schoolkids free haircuts every month. The pupils also get to play PlayStation while they wait their turn.

Carlton Lombard, 24, the owner of Bubblegum Barber at Giant’s, Cape Gate Mall, employs four other barbers and they are all part of the project. Carlton says: “I grew up in Joseph Laan in Scottsdene and I know all about poverty, of having parents that cannot afford to give you a haircut. “My mom was a single parent and that’s why I am doing this for kids, whose parents can’t afford it.

“I prayed to God to grant me a business to make a difference in my community and this is my way of paying it forward. “I know what it’s like going to school with thick hair, you feel uncomfortable. I want to show kids that there is a better future out there for them and that there are people who care about them.” On Sundays, Carlton also takes to the streets where he offers the homeless haircuts.