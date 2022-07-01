After four years of hustling hard, barber Warren Theunis officially kicked off his seniors mobile barber service this week. The Claremont resident, who owns Mr Barber in the Golden Acre in the Cape Town CBD, has been giving free haircuts to boys and elderly men through his Groomed For Change campaign.

Because he started the campaign in Strandfontein, Warren went back to his roots and served the community first in his mobile barbershop. GIVE BACK: Free haircuts for senior citizens “I always wanted Strandfontein to be the first or maiden voyage of the barber bus, seeing how seniors day started there four years ago,” he says. “On Wednesday, with the threat of stage 6 load shedding, I decided to use the bus, as this would enable me to continue serving free haircuts without interruption and that’s exactly what I did.”

Warren managed to assist 38 seniors in his Mercedes Sprinter van. “I have acquired a set of tools that, like my bus, are off the grid and once I arrived in Strandfontein, even though the power was out, the seniors still came to the Village Barbershop, our regular location for senior day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Theunis (@mr.barbersa) “Only this time, they hopped onto the bus for the first time to enjoy a haircut while the team inside was waiting for load shedding to end.

“The good people at Blue Ribbon Bread sent 50 loaves of fresh bread and some sweet treats to hand out to the seniors.” He says the van still needs a few tweaks before he would feel confident taking longer trips. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Theunis (@mr.barbersa) “Although not mechanically sound yet, I am confident and more importantly, patient that the barber bus will serve the greater Western Cape in the very near future.”