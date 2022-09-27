Khloé Kardashian was bang to go online after the first episode of season two of The Kardashians was made available. The Good American co-founder was nervous to log onto social media after she pakked uit on the Hulu show about the arrival of her baby boy, amid ex-berk Tristan Thompson’s jollery scandal.

However, she was blown away by her followers’ support. In a series of tweets, she shared: “Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot. “Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all.” She added: “As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media.

SH!T GETS REAL: US television star Khloé Kardashian “Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding. I love you! ... I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode. “I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.” During the episode, Khloé admitted she felt like a “dark cloud was looming” over her before her tweede kind was born.