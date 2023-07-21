It’s the weekend and time to let your hair down, so if you are in the mood for jazz, head over to Club West End this Saturday and party for a good course. Jazz On The Yard is hosting a fundraising event in aid of the Gino Oliver Foundation which teaches disadvantaged children to play musical instruments.

The main aim for the fundraising is to buy more musical instruments, clothing and football boots for youngsters in need. Some of the funds will go towards a local crèche in Bonteheuwel, as well as a feeding scheme. Founder Gino Oliver said he teaches music to young children and their parents in a bid to fight social ills in his community.

“We want to bring change. Where we are from, we have all these challenges we face on a daily basis. I came up with this idea to say, it stops by me and what can I do.” This is an event not to be missed and will present the best in local talent in all things music. There’s a stunning line-up to keep you on your feet from 7pm till 1am.