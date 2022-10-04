One of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in the country, Tarryn Lamb, has just released her third 12-track studio album titled Blue Sky. The first track off the album, Sunny, was released on Friday.

It was co-written and produced by Theo Crous, during lockdown. Tarryn says: “During that time, we couldn’t do live shows anymore and because I wasn’t travelling, being at home again really gave me the opportunity and time for introspection. “We are the generation living through so much social change and nobody really knows what tomorrow will bring.

"I wanted to write music that would uplift and inspire people during these times." She says the pop country tune was inspired by the Bible verse Matthew 11, verses 28 to 30, and was written as a reminder that God's love is the only constant in life. "Whenever I listen to Sunny, it's a reminder to me, that the love of Our Almighty Father, is the only constant in this world, and this gives me hope to live each day to the fullest and to not worry about what tomorrow will bring. It's all 'one day at a time' after all," Tarryn says.

She adds: “This song means something different to everyone who has heard it and just by reading through the messages I’ve received from people, sharing with me how this song has made them feel, really inspires me as an artist to keep going and writing songs in this space. “We really are all in this together, making the most of every single day, despite the challenges each one of us is faced with.” STUDIO TIME: Tarryn with producer Theo Tarryn says Sunny is one of her favourite treffers on the album, but it also falls in line with the other tracks as it tells a story and takes you on a journey.