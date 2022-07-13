Ashur Petersen is back from a two-year break, releasing a brand-new single this month.
The singer dropped his latest track, called Want Your Love on his 30th birthday last week, and is calling it his “Tik Tok baby”.
“I created this song solely during TikTok lives (streaming) late at night, with comments made by the people watching. We’d end up going till 5am in the morning,” he says.
“This is a house song. One night I felt like writing a chilled love song. I wrote some lyrics down but used it for a different song, until I came up with a separate melody and beat that I really liked and then put those words to that project until this song was birthed.”
He adds: “What I loved most is that they were so interested in the creative process that at the end, we all felt a sense of accomplishment as a collective and that is rewarding for me.”
Ashur, the son late music legend Taliep, added that it has been a while since he released music as his last song, A Thousand Lifetimes, in 2020.
“I took a break and worked on my craft. There were things I did in the pandemic to keep my head afloat such as going live and getting paid,” he laughs.
“It feels really good to be releasing music again and have people listen to my growth.
“This project is my baby, but because I am self-conscious about my own work that is why it took me so long to release new music.
“But I am throwing myself in the deep end and learning to grow outside of my comfort zone.”
Want Your Love is available for download on all online platforms.