The singer dropped his latest track, called Want Your Love on his 30th birthday last week, and is calling it his “Tik Tok baby”.

“I created this song solely during TikTok lives (streaming) late at night, with comments made by the people watching. We’d end up going till 5am in the morning,” he says.

“This is a house song. One night I felt like writing a chilled love song. I wrote some lyrics down but used it for a different song, until I came up with a separate melody and beat that I really liked and then put those words to that project until this song was birthed.”

He adds: “What I loved most is that they were so interested in the creative process that at the end, we all felt a sense of accomplishment as a collective and that is rewarding for me.”