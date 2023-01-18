Two young women from Mitchells Plain are gearing up to host their second fashion show following the moerse success of their inaugural event last year. And this year, proceeds from the show will go towards offering members of their community free sewing classes.

The Pètor Creatives Youth Development (PCYD), a non-profit company co-founded by Taryn Mentor and Elana Pekeur, will put on the show Through The Looking Glass, on February 11. The NPC was established in 2021 to help youth and unemployed mense learn trade skills in sewing, pattern making and manufacturing of clothing. They hope through the fashion show to connect the youth to industry leaders and create jobs.

RANGE: Jewellery, bags, clothing from kidswear to menswear as well as fuller figures will be sold. Elana says: “We want our designers to reflect themselves and their talent in their work and we want the youth and community to be empowered by it. “Especially being from Mitchells Plain, they must be proud of where they come from and what they create. The designers will not only be from Micthells Plain but various NPOs around Cape Town. “We will be showcasing jewellery, bags, clothing from kidswear to adults, menswear and full figures.”

Keeping you entertained and encouraged will be local celebs Marc Lottering, Tiffany-Amber Moses and Arlene Petersen. Guests can also grab giveaways, there will be live music performances, an award for the best dressed, and lekker food and craft work for sale. “Our proceeds will be going towards our sewing programmes and our pattern construction workshop.

“We are trying to get some sewing machines and get more tools so that we can teach a bigger class,” Elana says. “We hope to make it much bigger and impactful by involving more stakeholders. “The event will also be used to launch the free sewing classes for unemployed youth as part of our job creation focus.”