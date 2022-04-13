Britney Spears has dropped two bombshells in one day – announcing that she is married AND expecting a third child.

The pop queen took to Instagram on Monday night to share the happy news, referring to fiancé Sam Asghari as her “husband” throughout the announcement.

The 40 year old told her 40.3 million followers that the pregnancy came as a surprise, and she only suspected something when she noticed her maag growing bigger.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back [confused emojis] … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ’No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’ So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I am having a baby,” she posted.

The announcement comes after the singer’s conservatorship finally ended in November after 13 years.

Fitness trainer Sam, 28, who has been dating Britney for six years, popped the question last year and the happy couple shared the engagement news in September 2021.

If the Toxic hitmaker has tied the knot with the hunky model, it will be her third marriage – after Jason Alexander in 2004 and her three-year union with dancer Kevin Federline.

Britney is already a mom to teenage sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Kevin, but Sam is set to become a dad for the first time.

The pregnancy news comes after the world was shocked to learn last year that she was prohibited from making family-planning choices.

In September 2021, Britney told a court how her conservatorship, managed by father Jamie, had prevented her from getting married and removing an IUD (a form of contraception) from her body.

[email protected]