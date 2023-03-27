Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury is having his seventh child with wife Paris.
The boxer, 34, who has six children including Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, four, as well as 20-month-old Athena with his 33-year-old partner, announced on Instagram that they were adding another youngster to their brood.
Alongside a photo showing the pair smiling while watching a film, Tyson said: “All is not lost! I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great!
“What a woman. 7th incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up!”
Tyson, nicknamed The Gypsy King, previously told The Sun about his plans to have a seventh child: “My wife has been at home waiting for me for ten years, we have six kids and I am going to put another bun in her oven.
“Number seven is going to pop out anytime soon. I am going to be a family man and a big fat pig, fatter than I already am.”