The boxer, 34, who has six children including Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, four, as well as 20-month-old Athena with his 33-year-old partner, announced on Instagram that they were adding another youngster to their brood.

Alongside a photo showing the pair smiling while watching a film, Tyson said: “All is not lost! I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great!

“What a woman. 7th incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up!”

Tyson, nicknamed The Gypsy King, previously told The Sun about his plans to have a seventh child: “My wife has been at home waiting for me for ten years, we have six kids and I am going to put another bun in her oven.