Kylie Jenner has welcomed a baby boy with Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old businesswoman - who already has four-year old daughter Stormi with the rapper - announced on Instagram on Sunday that she had given birth last Wednesday, one day after Stormi 's birthday.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand, she wrote: “2/2/22.”

1 day after stormi’s birthday and in the date of 2/2/22 she really calculate that ahhahah. So happy #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/EbUzYVnS4Y — ky (@user94375123067) February 7, 2022

Travis was quick to comment on the post, sharing six brown heart emojis and a blue heart before members of her famous family sent their congratulatory messages.

Kylie’s older half-sister Kim Kardashian, 41, wrote: “Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi” while their mother Kris Jenner, 66, simply wrote “Angel Pie.”

Kourtney Kardashian - who has three children with ex Scott Disick - hinted that she could relate to her younger sister as she wrote: “Mommy of two life” alongside a heart emoji and two prayer emojis.

No name has been announced yet, but a source claimed when the billionaire businesswoman and reality star first announced her pregnancy, that she wanted to give Stormi a sibling “for a while”.

The source told PEOPLE: “She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder - who kept her first pregnancy a secret from the media until after she had given birth - announced the news of her second pregnancy with a video which saw her showing Travis Scott a positive pregnancy test and revealing the news to her mother Kris.

The arrival of Kylie’s baby has made Kris Jenner a grandmother for the 11th time, as she has four grandkids through daughter Kim, three through Kourtney Kardashian, one via Khloe Kardashian, one through son Rob Kardashian and now two via Kylie.

[email protected]