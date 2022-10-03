Celebrities Clint and Steffi Brink dropped a bombshell on Instagram and Twitter when they announced that they are expecting a baby in April 2023. While Clint’s social media was flooded with birthday messages throughout the day, the couple made the surprise announcement, turning those “Happy Birthday” wishes to “Congratulations”.

Clint, 42, who is originally from Paarl, plays Dr Steve Abrahams in Binnelanders. He is best known for his time on Scandal! as Valentino “Tino” Martens, for which he received Safta nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a TV soap. Steffi, 30, is a former Miss Namibia, while is also no stranger to physical challenges. She recently participated in Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts.

After participating in Survivor South Africa, she then ended up at a training camp with the Blitzbokkies – the SA Women’s sevens rugby team – but injured a knee and had a long road to recovery. The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Clint surprised fans when he posted a picture of oulike little baby socks, bibs, a tiny baby crawler and a board with the words, “ Baby Brink Due: April 2023”.