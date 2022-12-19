It’s a Temple Boys festive season, and the mense have spoken and voted the young stars as PHE Newcomer of the Year. Their song Saggies, which has a whopping 2.6 million views on YouTube, was voted Song of the Year at the Public Health (PHE) Awards show at Paarl Town Hall on Wednesday evening.

These are the first awards the group has bagged since their rise to stardom. Organiser Chante Bailey said this was the third year the awards show had been held. The awards focus on Afrikaans music.

“We say that all of these artists put in the hard work but don’t get the recognition for it. We are about giving recognition to Afrikaans artists, we try to give them exposure and work with them and make them feel they are doing something good.” The fans nominated their favourite artist or group who are eligible for the awards, Bailey added. The nomination process was open from August to October and the top five artists were chosen from each category. Then the public had a week to vote. The top two were then invited to the awards.

For Song of the Year, the Temple Boys were up against Kaylin Filander’s Waarde, but Saggies took the win. CEO Cadin Lewis added: “The awards are based predominantly on coloured artists because we don’t have our own platform. “The Samas are there and ATKV but there isn’t [anything] mostly [for} hip hop. It’s open to anyone who sings or raps Afrikaans music but doesn’t have a platform to compete with the top musicians in the country.”