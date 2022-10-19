Cape Town’s favourite auntie from Athlone is back and she has some new friends to have fun with. Comedian Marc Lottering’s award-winning show Aunty Merle is gearing up for another season of laughter and family drama next month.

This time, fans can look forward to an all-new Aunty Merle: Things Get Real at the Baxter Theatre. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Marc said: “Anwar [McKay, his husband] and I planned to come back with our previous musical comedy Aunty Merle: It’s a Girl. “The show had enjoyed a fantastic Cape Town season, after which Covid happened and the world basically shut down.

“But while considering coming back with that show, we realised that so much has happened in the world since and there just was no way we could simply re-stage the previous show and not take into account what everyone has been going through during and after the pandemic. “Surely Aunty Merle’s world was shaken too.” NEW TWISTS: Aunty Merle: Things Get Real show Marc and Anwar immediately started working on a new show.

He explained: “The consequences of the pandemic arrive at Aunty Merle’s house in the most dramatic way. “Her husband Dennis has been keeping a secret and his revelation will turn Merle’s world upside down.” Lottering added: “It was a huge challenge for me to write a brand new show as the other two were really well received. But here we are, because I’m crazy like that.”

The production also features new faces, among them Jawaahier Petersen and her mom Madeegha Anders. Marc said: “Madeegha Anders joins us as Merle’s sister Moira from Perth. “Audiences have been hearing about Merle’s sister for years but have never really met her.

“Madeegha is a household name in Cape Town and I’m sure her fans are looking forward to seeing her back on the Baxter stage after a really long time. I know Madeegha is over the moon!” COUNTDOWN: Show opens on November 29 at Baxter Theatre He continued: “Jawaahier Petersen steps into the fabulous shoes of Carmen Maarman as she takes on the role of Merle’s neighbour Soraya Samsodien. Carmen was not available due to a calendar clash. “Jawaahier blew us away with her audition and then of course, she is the real-life daughter of Madeegha and the late great Taliep Petersen.