A Mitchells Plain youth development project is looking for performers and aspirant models to audition for their upcoming fashion show. Kenji Productions CPT was established in 2022 and founder, Kenan Fortuin, says the project gives youngsters the opportunity to learn modelling skills.

“Our main focus is training young people to be good models,” says the 21-year-old. This will be Kenji’s fourth production. The show normally takes place innie Plain, but this year they will take the extravaganza to the Baxter Theatre. “We are super excited about heading to the Baxter. I work in theatre so I have the knowledge on how to make our show work in a theatre,” says Kenan.

SUPER EXCITED: Kenan Fortuin Mense are needed on-stage and behind the scenes. “We’re in search of models, singers, rappers, dancers, photographers, make-up artists, nail technicians, hair stylists and stage crew,” notes Kenan. Auditions will take place on 27 August 2022 at 1.30pm at Portlands Indoor Centre.