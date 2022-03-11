Auditions for a local talent show have opened and organiser Teagon Klein says he is hosting the South Peninsula Talent Show to aid his community organisation.

Teagon, who is the founder and director of Handprints Community Upliftment Project and Handprints Daycare, says a vet cash prize of R6000 will be split between the top three winners.

One of the judges is Kim Gustafson and the finale will take place in May.

Teagon says all acts are welcome: “Any acts and talents are welcome – poetry, reading, dancing, singing, instrumentals, anything goes, even pole dancing.”

SUPPORT: Handprints Founder Teagon Klein

He adds: “I always wanted to host a show where our people can showcase their talent and I spoke to one of the individual funders who donates some groceries monthly.

“She suggested that I go ahead with it and she will give the prize money.

“We will generate funds at the door, charging an entry fee.”

TRY: South Peninsula Talent Show

Teagon says this will be the first and biggest fundraiser for them after he opened the establishment in 2019.

“Our Handprints Community Upliftment Project offers the following projects – outreach programmes, feeding schemes, a teenage father’s support group and adult support groups.

“We receive no funding from the government for our organisation or our daycare and this is why we need to do fundraisers to sustain the project.”

To enter, send a 30-second video of your talent to Teagon via WhatsApp on the number 072 242 1142.

Live auditions take place later this month.

[email protected]