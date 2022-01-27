The annual ATKV Crescendo musical development programme is back to find the next Jodi Jantjies or Whaden Johannes.

Singers are urged to audition for a spot before 31 January.

According to AKTV-Crescendo Project Organiser, Morne van Staden, this is not a talent competition but “a development programme aimed at equipping songwriters with expertise. Through this method, the project ensures that there is a constant flow of new talent, new songs and new sounds for the Afrikaans music industry.”

Successful candidates will be announced on 1 March and will be invited to a four-day training programme.

SUCCESSFUL: Jodi

Anyone with a heart filled with lyrics tunes can apply for the Crescendo programme and follow in the musical footsteps of local singing stars Anneli van Rooyen and Jodi.

Jodi was one of the successful auditions to come out of 2016 when the programme visited Cedar High School in Mitchells Plain.

Morne adds: “The aim of this programme is to impart the necessary knowledge, strengthening their skills and equipping them to write up to as many as 60 new songs.

“After the mentoring, the finalists are selected for the finals of Crescendo, which includes a final workshop and concludes with a launch concert. The launch concert offers finalists the opportunity to also share the stage with the mentors and during the week of the workshop, they rehearse with the Crescendo orchestra.”

To audition, email [email protected]

[email protected]