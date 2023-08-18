An aspiring actress from Elsies River beat thousands of hopefuls at the Silverstar Casino in Johannesburg when she auditioned for industry professionals including a talent scout for Tyler Perry Studios. Tania Oliver, 26, from Leonsdale was one of four who was awarded with a scholarship worth $40K (R770 000) to study Acting for Camera at AMDA College of Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

She says her love for acting started at the age of 12 while doing orals in class, when she realised that she is not shy and actually good at public speaking. “I am always in church plays and I enjoy it so much. “When I left for Joburg to audition last year there were thousands of people, from all over Africa and I thought my chances were very slim but I prayed and gave it my all.

“I couldn’t believe that I was one of the four people who got chosen and I started bawling my eyes out,” she explains. Tania previously auditioned for teen show Hectic Nine9, as well as Top Billing and MTV Presenter Search but was not successful. “I got so many no’s and I asked myself ‘am I really as good as I think I am?’

“I studied Human Resources and worked in the field but I always felt so unfulfilled.” The LA scholarship is valid till November 2024, but does not cover travel, accommodation, food, registration fees or cost of living. “My mom was a single mom, working in a factory and when I was in matric, she got a job as a street sweeper,” she says.