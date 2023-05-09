Lavender Hill pool champion Shaiyene Fritz is giving back to matriculants with her newly-established foundation. Shaiyene, who sold washing powder, hosted fundraisers and appealed for donations to help get her to the World Heyball Masters Championship in China earlier this year, said that she is thankful for all the support she received and now plans to help matriculants from impoverished backgrounds make informed decisions about their future.

The training is free of charge and aims to give matriculants access to universities and institutes of higher education, as well as bursaries by guiding them through the process of applying, helping them understand who to approach and doing applications on their behalf. “We as the Shaiyene Fritz Foundation strive to have tutoring sessions for children so that they can excel academically,” she said. “We have teamed up with professionals in the industry to equip the young adults with entrepreneurship skills and help those who excel to start businesses and guide them.

PLOUGHING BACK: Local star Shaiyene Fritz “The children in the community will be fed before going home. “We want to equip our young adults and help them in obtaining their driver’s licences so that they are equipped for employment opportunities requiring driver’s licence as a criteria.” In addition, she will also be offering pool lessons and assist athletes with funding to attend world-class tournaments, aiming to help as many as possible wherever we can.

“We are in the process of getting funding to contribute financially to kids who are representing the country in a certain sports code overseas, so that they don’t have to go through what I am going through,” she says. “We strive to provide our children with pool coaching clinics to help those interested in excelling in pool billiards. “Not too long ago I was being assisted and all of these have helped me and shaped me into the person I am today.