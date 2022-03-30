Hanover Park youth are taking their Artscape show to the community in a bid to spread awareness about social ills and share a message of hope.

The group of more than 30 youth are part of a show called She’s a Fighter.

On Sunday, they held their first open-air event in Kariba Court where hundreds of residents gathered to watch them.

The energetic group sang and danced as they told stories about gender-based violence, teen pregnancy and drug addiction among others.

The show is based on true events and revolves around two women who endured a lot of hardship, and the consequences they suffered due to their bad decisions.

Delcarmi Domingos, 37, and Martina Martin, 39, are also the directors of the show.

Martina says: “This production tells our story of growing up in Hanover Park and how we endured teenage pregnancy, abuse, domestic violence, absent fathers, substance abuse, HIV and human trafficking, and yet against all odds found the strength to fight for ourselves and overcome these obstacles that today are still crippling our community.

“These stories speak of our scars that make us beautiful and our scars are now able to help so many in the same community.”

DIRECTOR: Martina Martin, 39

Organiser Albert Matthews said mense who attended the show at the Artscape asked him to stage it in Hanover Park: “Our people need positive role models and especially our young ladies, as many are affected by the social ills in our communities.

“The feedback we got from our first outreach/awareness campaign was really heartfelt as people were streaming in messages to show gratitude and how much they needed this awareness campaign.”

The group now hopes to take their show to other areas as well.

