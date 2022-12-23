A matric learner showed off his artistic side and brightened up the lives of Scottsdene residents. Curtis Jacobs, 18, says: “Elaine Bruiners told me that they were going to hold a drawing competition and that classes would be offered.

“That's how I started there. We learned at the youth centre how to do mural arts. Three weeks ago, we started with other children helping, but I did the painting of two flats with the right artist standing by. “We also got a big lift from a building company to help us with the mural arts in four days. “The artist gave us his own cans of paint – 150 cans used on the two walls. I was in charge of continuing with the art.“

EXPLAINS: Elaine Bruiners Bruiners, Mayco member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg’s Ward 7 spokesperson, says: “Mr Twigg likes to invest in Scottsdene community. He called it the Scottsdene Mural Art Project. He chose children in November who learned the finer arts of painting art. “A real artist was found in Skhumbuzo Baliso, who led the young men in the painting of mural art. Curtis’ sister Rene, 32, adds: “Curtis has a passion for drawing. He drew a girl a Spongebob and she said it was better than the real Spongebob sign.