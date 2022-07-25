Last week, the streaming platform announced its first Afrikaans series, Ludik, which drops on August 26. The cherry on the top is that Arnold Vosloo will be helming the six-part action series. Now the South African-born Hollywood actor has been making his presence felt on the small screen for the past two years.

He first appeared in the movie Griekwastad as Colonel Dick de Waal in 2020. The subject matter was intense as it was based on Jacques Steenkamp’s best-selling true-crime novel on the 2012 murder of a family on their farm in the remote Northern Province of South Africa. At the time, Vosloo admitted to being glad to return home, so to speak. He has appeared in Netflix’s Silverton Siege as well. Now he will be helping Ludik as Daan Ludik, who, at face value, comes across as a salt of the earth kind of person. He runs a successful furniture business and has an idyllic family life. But sometimes looks can be deceiving.

And that is the case with Ludik as we get to see a darker side with links to underworld figures and murders. Sean Cameron Michael in a scene from ‘Ludik’. Picture: Courtesy of Netflix When he crosses some dangerous people, he finds his world thrown into turmoil. As such, he needs to call on people in his trusted circle to help him avoid prison and possible death.