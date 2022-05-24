Arnold Schwarzenegger is an oupa for the second time, after his daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt welcomed another child together. The newborn girl, named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, was born on Saturday, joining big sister Lyla Maria, 21 months.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter,” the duo wrote on Instagram. “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) Chris also co-parents his son Jack, 9, with ex Anna Faris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 42, and best-selling author, 32, confirmed that they were expecting their second child together in December 2021. When asked how his new role as a grandpa is going, Arnie, 74, told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year: “Fantastic. The only thing is, it makes me feel old to think about now I have a grandchild. PROUD: Arnold Schwarzenegger “But it’s really great having a grandchild. It’s a beautiful, beautiful baby, baby Lyla, and Im very proud of Katherine and Chris.”