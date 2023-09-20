It must be divorce season in Hollywood. Ariana Grande has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage.

The 30-year-old singer’s filing comes nearly two months after her new berk Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his 29-year-old wife Lilly Jay. Ariana cited “irreconcilable differences” in court documents obtained by TMZ, which reported Dalton filed his own divorce petition almost simultaneously. Their separation papers were dated 20 February 2023. Sources told TMZ the estranged couple “worked everything out” before going to the courthouse and that Ariana will be have a payout for Dalton as they had a prenuptial agreement in place.

The site added there are no hard feelings between the pair, whose insiders said: “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.” It emerged in July that Ariana and Dalton, 28, had separated, with a source telling Page Six at the time: “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.” Days later, Ariana’s romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan was revealed, and he filed for divorce from his wife Lilly, with whom he has a 13-month-old son, almost immediately.