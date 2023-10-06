Ariana Grande is not hanging slang and is said to have already moved in with her new stukkie Ethan Slater. The pop star – who split from her real estate agent hubby Dalton Gomez in July after they married in 2021 – is now reportedly living with her British actor berk in New York.

A source told Us Weekly: “Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife (Lilly Jay) that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York. They’re really happy and good for each other. All of her friends love him.” The report comes after Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 31, met in London while filming Wicked, which started shooting in December 2022. Both were still married at the time. Their relationship turned romantic several months later. MOVED ON: Ariana Grande, 30, divorced Next thing you know, Ariana filed for divorce from Dalton on September 18, listing the date of separation as February 20.

Ethan also filed for divorce from his estranged singer wife Lilly, 29, in July after 10 years together. Net soe. Finish en klaar, and single to mingle. Sources told Page Six at the time that Lilly was “completely blindsided” by Ethan’s relationship with Ariana.

She also publicly slammed the Grammy winner in an interview with the outlet. Lilly said: “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl.” Neither Ariana or Ethan have publicly addressed their relationship status or whether they coupled up before separating from their respective exes.