It wasn’t just President Cyril Ramaphosa who stashed his riches under the couch at his Phala Phala plaas. A handwritten document found under a sofa cushion has been ruled to be Aretha Franklin’s valid will.

The Queen of Soul died of cancer in August 2018 without leaving a formal plan for her estate, but her niece Sabrina Owens discovered two handwritten documents, one dated March 31, 2014, and a second from 2010 which was discovered in a cabinet in her Detroit home, prompting a dispute between her sons. While Kecalf and Edward Franklin wanted the later document to be determined as her legal will, their brother Ted White advocated for the 2010 will, and now a court has said the 2014 paperwork will stand. Ted was named executor in the earlier document, but his name was crossed out and replaced by Kecalf in the 2014 will, though all four documents said Aretha’s four sons – including Clarence, who has special needs, lives under a guardianship and wasn't involved in the case – would share money made from royalties and copyright.

