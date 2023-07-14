It wasn’t just President Cyril Ramaphosa who stashed his riches under the couch at his Phala Phala plaas.
A handwritten document found under a sofa cushion has been ruled to be Aretha Franklin’s valid will.
The Queen of Soul died of cancer in August 2018 without leaving a formal plan for her estate, but her niece Sabrina Owens discovered two handwritten documents, one dated March 31, 2014, and a second from 2010 which was discovered in a cabinet in her Detroit home, prompting a dispute between her sons.
While Kecalf and Edward Franklin wanted the later document to be determined as her legal will, their brother Ted White advocated for the 2010 will, and now a court has said the 2014 paperwork will stand.
Ted was named executor in the earlier document, but his name was crossed out and replaced by Kecalf in the 2014 will, though all four documents said Aretha’s four sons – including Clarence, who has special needs, lives under a guardianship and wasn't involved in the case – would share money made from royalties and copyright.
According to the will that will now be adhered to, Kecalf and grandchildren will inherit Aretha’s main home, which was valued at $1.1 million (R20m) when the 76-year-old died, but is worth much more today.
After the jury took less than an hour to rule on the matter, Kecalf is quoted by Sky News as saying “ I’m very, very happy. I just wanted my mother’s wishes to be adhered to.” He insisted there is not rift with his brother over the legal row.
A Detroit court must now determine which of the notes is Aretha’s final will.The Respect hitmaker’s assets - most of which is property and cash - are valued at $4.1million (R75m).