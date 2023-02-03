Nickelodeon has released the list of nominees for the highly anticipated 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs), and making his debut is radio personality Anele Mdoda’s laaitie, Alakha. The little star has been nominated in the category Favourite African Kidfluencers.

He will go up against Lethukuthula Bhengu, Rethabile Mokgatla, Olianna and Olivia, Siba Bogopa and DJ Arch Jnr. Alakha took to Instagram to rally votes, and wrote: “Guuuuys!!! I’ve been nominated for such a cool award! Thank you for the nomination @nickelodeon_africa Link to vote is in my bio folks.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) Set to take place on NickToons (DStv channel 308) on Wednesday, March 8, the awards celebrate some of the biggest local and international media personalities and artists, as voted for by the fans.

This year, The Woman King actress Thuso Mbedu tops the list for the Favourite African Star category. Trevor Noah, former host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, as well as ex-soccer player and first-team coach at Manchester United, Benni McCarthy, also made the list. LISTED: Trevor Noah in contention Best Music Video of the Year nominees are Nigerian sports stars Giannis Antetokoumpo, Ethan Nwaneri and Tobi Amusan, while TikTok celeb Khaby Lame and footballer Sadio Mané are putting Senegal on the map.

Multi-award-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o makes a return to the KCAs this year. She was previously nominated for Favourite African Star in 2017 and Favourite Movie Actress in 2019. This year, Stranger Things leads the pack with six nominations, followed by That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly Odd Parent: Fairly Odder, with four nominations each.