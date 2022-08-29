The Duchess of Sussex says her son Archie’s kamer caught fire when she and Prince Harry visited Cape Town in 2019. The Duchess told tennis legend Serena Williams in the premiere episode of her “Archetypes” podcast.

She had to kap aan with her engagements despite the shock. The blaze occurred when Meghan and Harry visited Nyanga for an official talk while Archie, then four months old, was looked after by staff. She said: “We finished the engagement, we get in the car and they say: there’s been a fire at the residence.”

A skokked Williams said: “What?” Meghan said: “(They said) ‘There’s been a fire in the baby’s room’. I can’t believe I’m even talking about this. “We’d just landed an hour, two hours before. We raced back, and our amazing nanny Lauren, who we’d had all the way from Canada to here, was in floods of tears.”

The former Suits star – who was known as Meghan Markle before she married into the British Royal Family – said their nanny was preparing to put Archie in bed when she decided to bring him with her at the last minute so she could get a snack instead. SHAKEN: Archie with Harry & Meghan She said: “In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught fire. “There was no smoke detector, someone happened to smell smoke down the hallway, went in, fire (was) extinguished. He was supposed to be sleeping in there.