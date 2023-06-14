The Mitchells Plain drama group known as Die Kinders Van Die Ses (KVS) have a beautiful story to tell as Muslims are preparing for the Hajj period, with a new show called In sha Allah My Man, Makka Toe Sal Jy Gaan. The 10 days of Hajj is due to commence on June 20 when millions of Muslims will embark on the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

NEW: In sha Allah My Man, Makka Toe Sal Jy Gaan Kinders van die Ses founder Omar Adams, aka Boeta Maan, said the new show from his mense has a bit of a twist as it is the first without any songs in it. The story revolves around a man who saves up for years to go to Mecca, and when he eventually gets there, something extraordinary happens. “It’s the first time KVS is doing a show without a song and the storyline is top class,” he said.

“It is nearly time for the Muslim people to go to Mecca and this character is a tailor but every time he tries to save money to go to Mecca, when he reaches a certain amount, then something happens which requires him to use the money. RELATABLE: Show about a Muslim man saving up for Hajj “When we performed this show for the first time, the people cried from start to finish and after the show, a lot of people came to me and said they can relate to the storyline. “This is a story for everyone but especially our Muslim people, because it is something special... I have to say it is a good show.”

FOUNDER: Ou Boeta Maan Boeta Maan is going on for 40 years with Die Kinders Van Die Ses, and has been paying to organise events out of his own pocket. And, he won’t be stopping anytime soon, and KVS are in fact still recruiting new actors and singers who want to take up drama. The latest show will take place on Friday, June 23, at Rylands Civic Centre and tickets cost R130. There is a special for pensioners who can pay R150 for two tickets.