Local artists are getting together to sing for a good cause in Athlone this weekend. The Cape’s finest will be showcasing their talent at the Joseph Stone Auditorium on Saturday at the Cape Town Sings Volume 4 show.

Organiser Rif’at Browers says the artists dedicated their time and talent free of charge to assist and raise funds for the Community Network Foundation. Artists on the line-up include Mujahid George, James Bhemgee, Fagrie Isaacs, Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd, Leslie Kleinsmith, Saxy G and Cole Adams. Rif’at says the performers also share his vision of uplifting the communities they come from.

“I am using my 35 years in the entertainment industry to create awareness about the needs of our community,” he says. “The event is hosted under the banner of the Community Network Foundation and is aimed at attracting an audience that will contribute to the various projects of the foundation, which includes feeding scheme initiatives, education, substance abuse, job creation and safer neighbourhood projects, among others. “The show is going to be stunning and we look forward to a night of pure entertainment and networking.

“The people can expect a plethora of the finest talents in Cape Town who have all become iconic household names in the entertainment industry.” He also encourages corporate businesses and organisations to use the event as an opportunity to network. “It’s a collective responsibility to fight the scourge of substance abuse and poverty alleviation.”