Mzansi darling Rachel Kolisi has denied that she is pregnant with her third child. Showcasing her abs, Mrs Siya Kolisi shared a picture and video of herself at a fitness centre in Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal and she simply captioned the post: “Just here to confirm that I am not pregnant 🙅🏼‍♀️😅…Straight into it with @hiitmann_sa this morning 💀”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) Kolisi was quick to respond to his wife’s post, taking to the comments section, the Bok captain affirming Rachel’s beauty and reminding her that she is mooi verby. “@rachelkolisi all I wanna know who’s @hiitmann_sa ?! Have I met him? Where is he from? Why you not answering my questions,” jokingly asked Siya. He continued: “By the way, you’re looking hot, sexy and beautiful.”

FAMILY: Siya, Rachel and their kids While some followed suit in complimenting Rachel’s body goals, others stated that they would prefer it if she was indeed pregnant. Mamusizwe Rala wrote: “Lol, how could you?! You know we as your social media in-laws want another little Kolisi running around.” While Keri Kingston said: “Can’t blame us for being excited at the possibility of another little Kolisi.”

Kholofelo Hope commented: “Could be early days you know😂.” Raquel Klazen Smith added: “Well you can exercise and still be pregnant just saying.” Andile Kilani added: “Nothing wrong to make Kolisi family bigger.”

Author Zelda la Grange, though, had to remind everyone that Rachel said she was not expecting, as the couple hadn’t revealed their “best surprise” that started the pregnancy rumours. “Well, we still don’t know what the ‘news’ was,” she said. Early in the month, the couple shared an intimate snap of themselves, all loved up in their bedroom after Siya had decided to surprise his wife with an early homecoming.