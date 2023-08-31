Award-winning actress Jill Levenberg recently adopted a new puppy from a dog shelter, two years after her beloved fur baby Stoney died.
Jill, who plays matriarch Mymoena Samsodien in the long-running kykNET TV series Suidooster, encouraged those who are challenged with depression or anxiety to get an animal.
She said: “Animals are the best gift for your mental and emotional health.”
Accompanied by a cute picture of her little doggy, Jill said: “On 17 September 2023, it will be two years since Stoney’s passing. I recently fostered this little angel for a few days and then adopted her on 21 August.
“She had arrived at what would be her second shelter on the day that I visited @oscarsarc in Woodstock. She was the tiniest of her litter, four months old and really skinny, but so alert and jumping up above the rest to get my attention.
“For the first few days, she was terrified of every sound and second-guessed everything, even some of the food I fed her. Now she is a bundle of love and joy and I know we are healing parts of each other.”
Her post continued: “Pets bring such joy and if you are challenged with depression or anxiety, which is something that knocks at my door from time to time.
“Consider visiting your nearest shelter and make sure you research the best way to acclimatise, care for and home your new best friend. The rewards for both of you are endless.”
Jill’s nuwe hondjie’s name is Gabby, “or when she is sometimes being a diva, I jokingly call her ‘Gabriella Sabatini’.”