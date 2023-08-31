Jill, who plays matriarch Mymoena Samsodien in the long-running kykNET TV series Suidooster, encouraged those who are challenged with depression or anxiety to get an animal.

She said: “Animals are the best gift for your mental and emotional health.”

Accompanied by a cute picture of her little doggy, Jill said: “On 17 September 2023, it will be two years since Stoney’s passing. I recently fostered this little angel for a few days and then adopted her on 21 August.

“She had arrived at what would be her second shelter on the day that I visited @oscarsarc in Woodstock. She was the tiniest of her litter, four months old and really skinny, but so alert and jumping up above the rest to get my attention.