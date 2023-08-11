If the party vibe is not your scene and you’re looking for something to feed the soul, then gather the family for a church fundraiser movie screening of The Chosen at 4 Wesley Street, Gardens on Saturday at 5.30pm.
Experience the powerful story of Jesus Christ in a way that will touch your heart and inspire your faith.
The screening will take place in a cosy indoor setting, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all.
Delight in a variety of refreshments available for purchase and savour the opportunity to socialise and connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for faith and community.
Tickets cost R35 at Quicket.