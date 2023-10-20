Cape music sensation Amy Jones is all set to dazzle her fans with her highly anticipated debut album, My Forever Friend. The bubbly singer-songwriter, who comes from Paarl, first crept into the hearts of Mzansi as a finalist on Idols SA Season 9 in 2013.

A decade later, with a few chart-topping singles under her belt, Amy is now releasing her first album. The new music, which brings in the afrobeat, afropop and afro house genres, takes listeners on a journey through her life. From her humble beginnings and four attempts at South African singing competitions, Amy, 28, has evolved into an artist celebrated for her extraordinary talent.

DEBUT ALBUM: Amy’s My Forever Friend With the release of the album, she looks to take her place among the best in the industry. Recorded at The Hit Lab Studio in Johannesburg, the album is the culmination of her musical evolution. “All these songs were written in different seasons of my life,” Amy said.

“Some come from disappointment and some come from growing through a painful situation. Some come from pure thankfulness to God for allowing me to be able to share my gift. “The themes that are present in this body of work stretch from heartache to pure joy, from falling in love to getting married.” And the singer is very excited about her album: “I’m feeling incredibly blessed and thankful to the team who endlessly worked so hard behind the scenes to make this dream come true!

“I can’t believe I have my debut album coming out on Friday. “I hope that you’ll dance and sing along to each song that’s on my album and that it’ll become your heart’s anthem!” She describes her album as “a collection of feel-good, uplifting songs that the world so desperately needs”.

Even in songs dealing with disappointment, the talented songstress has managed to infuse an irresistible groove that will have listeners dancing their troubles away. “When you can write a break-up song and make it sound like one amazing sing-along song – you’ve nailed it!” Jones added. My Forever Friend is available on all major music platforms from today.