Shame, Kate Winslet het amper a [email protected] situation live on stage! The Titanic star almost soiled herself as an up-and-coming actress while performing in the nude at a Manchester theatre, The Royal Exchange.

She revealed: “When I was 18 years old, I was in a production of What The Butler Saw in Manchester. “I played a character called Geraldine, who is applying for the job of the doctor’s secretary. “And he says: ‘Well, let me see, I need to give you a full body examination. Please strip.’”

Winslet detailed that due to the round stage – patrons sat around it – she could not go to the rear of the stage to derobe. She said: “So, I go behind the curtain and I do what I've done for nights on end. “I have to then lie on this bed, and I lie there really awkwardly and uncomfortably and suddenly, it’s happening, it’s happening – I’m gonna s*** myself and I’m lying on a white sheet, naked on a stage.