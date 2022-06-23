Amber Heard is reportedly planning to write a tell-all book to boost her income after her $8 million (R130m) defamation suit loss against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The 36-year-old actress is apparently platsak and her work prospects in Hollywood look bleak after making her name gat in the high-profile trial which ended on 1 June.

An insider told OK! Magazine: “Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.” Speaking in her first public interview last week since her court loss, Amber had claimed she was “terrified” of telling her side of the story, where she accused Johnny, 59, and physically and sexually assaulting her throughout their troubled marriage. “I know the scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual violence is not being believed, being called a liar, or being humiliated,” she said.

“This would be a really lousy way of getting vengeance. As silly as it is to say this out loud, my goal is – I just want people to see me as a human being.” IN THE CLEAR: Actor Johnny Depp A tell-all could land Amber in more hot water, as Johnny’s lawyers could hit her with another defamation lawsuit. She could also stand to face yet another backlash from the public.

It is unclear whether Johnny will enforce the ruling and ask his ex to pay the entire $8m. His lawyers have hinted that might not be the case, saying his motivation behind the lawsuit, which was to restore his reputation after she made claims of domestic abuse in a 2016 Washington Post column, has already been achieved. It would come as a relief to Amber, who was spotted penny pinching at a TJ Maxx store in New York earlier this week.