Former bus busker Lance Fortuin, aka Vezz, is living his music dream. The singer is dropping his latest amapiano track Make A Change, featuring Young SNG, on Tuesday – and even has a video to go with it.

Vezz shot to fame in April 2021 when the Daily Voice first told his story about busking to make ends meet to feed and clothe his family. Now, he says that this is his first amapiano treffer and his maiden project for 2023. “I felt I had to step into something that speaks to my people, and when I say my people I mean Cape Town and South Africa, and I went to a friend of mine in Khayelitsha to collaborate,” he explains.

“The beat gave me a good feeling and I thought I would write something that will capture the people’s minds and hearts. “I started writing about our everyday lives, our circumstances and what we face as people and mostly people on the Cape Flats. “We can make a change no matter our circumstances.

“We went to shoot [the music video] in Khayelitsha, Tafelsig, at Cedar High School and many other places so that it resonates with the people. “I try to showcase the culture of coloured and African people.” Vezz adds that making this amapiano track was easier than he thought and all he needed was a beat to tap into his creative ability.

“The writing process was easy but shooting the music video was a lot of work,” he explains “It took us two weeks of work, non-stop from shooting in different locations, meeting different people and transporting people, but it was all worth it.” The music video was directed by Vezz and his photographer and videographer Matthew Mac.