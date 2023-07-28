The stage is set and it’s finally go time as the first Netball World Cup hosted in Africa gets under way innie Kaap on Friday. The 16 competing teams arrived in the Mother City over the past few weeks, ready for 10 days of incredible netball action.

Speaking on the eve of the global spectacle, tournament director Priscilla Masisi said all preparations have been completed and the venue is reg. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa tested the courts by shooting a few hoops. He said: “I must indicate that for us, hosting an event of this magnitude is to relive the dream of [former president] Nelson Mandela which defines sport as a catalyst and a tool for building a nation. NOTE: Road closures in CBD.Picture: Armand Hough “Therefore for us, it’s not about what happens on the field but also the ability of sport to mobilise and organise people and bring us together.”

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has advised motorists in and around the CBD to use alternative routes as several roads will be closed and traffic flow affected until Monday, August 7. Walter Sisulu Avenue in front of the CTICC venue will closed to traffic. The Fan Park situated at the CTICC, along Walter Sisulu Drive between Heerengracht and Buitengracht streets will also be used as the official viewing area for the Netball World Cup.