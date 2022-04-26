If you’re a hot, single mother who loves beauty pageants, here’s a special way to celebrate Mother’s Day next month.

Las Vegas Lounge in Mitchells Plain is hosting Miss Super Mom and it’s dedicated to all the yummy mummies on the Flats.

Owner Celeste April says the pageant is all about uplifting single moms and letting them shine for a night.

The pageant will take place on Saturday, 6 May, and Celeste says: “Moms are always busy or always working and having no time for themselves.

“So I came up with the idea, hoping the mommies would enter the pageant and would like to dress up, even if it’s just for one night.”

IDEA: Owner of Las Vegas Lounge Celeste April

The pageant is free to enter for single moms of all shapes and sizes.

Celeste adds: “This pageant is aimed at making the women feel good and have fun at the same time.

“We never host pageants for single moms, can you imagine how special they will feel?

“It is also exclusively for the single mom, the mom who feels they’ve got to carry the load alone and have no time to look pretty. This is for that mom.”

There are lekker fat cash prizes up for grabs including R2000 for the queen, R1500 for the first princess, R1000 for the second princess, R250 for Miss Personality and R250 for Miss Body Beautiful.

The contestants will have to ramp it out in evening wear and casual wear, and the judges and audience will both have a say in selecting the winners.

Pageant director Jada Pinkett Smith tells the Daily Voice: “People can look forward to an elegant evening of glitz and glam.

“The ladies are going to sweep that floor in various ball gowns that will be dripping glitter and sass.

“Cape Town has beautiful women who are doing the most as single moms, this is their moment.”

Entry for participants is free. To enter, call Jada on 062 364 0821.

Audience members will pay R50.

DJ Gary will be on the decks for the afterparty.

