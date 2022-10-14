Stiek uit to support the laaities performing at the popular annual Next Generation Musical Showcase at the Promenade mall in Mitchells Plain on Saturday. Eighteen schools will compete with live performances by talented learners and this year, the theme is “The values we can learn from the game of soccer”.

Organisers say the kids have been rehearsing and the performances “are simply incredible”. Schools will perform for their share of R60 000, to use for facility and infrastructure upgrades. HAVING A JOL: Kids at Next Generation Musical Showcase. Picture supplied This competition will run from 11am till 2pm in the food court.

Meanwhile, in honour of breast cancer awareness month, Cup for Cancer presents a night of laughter and entertainment with everyone’s favourite comedic duo Emo Adams and Sean De Vries. They will be joined by local talent from Strand, including performers Garrith Hendricks, Donne Joshua, Lee Ann Lermarsh Hendricks and MC Brent. TOP TALENT: An event full of laughter “The funds that we are generating will go to the main beneficiary which is Hospice Helderberg and we give to other cancer organisations as well,” says Eveline Berggren from Cup for Cancer.

“Cancer is our main concentration because so many fall ill and think it is a death penalty, but they do not realise with proper eating and family support which is very important, they can actually overcome it,” Berggren adds. “This is our way of encouraging people to let them know that they have support and not to give up.” The show takes place at Dr GJ Joubert Primary in Mydrecht Street, Strand and admission is R120.