Female comics are coming together for a show for a good cause, raising funds for women’s empowerment NPO, the H18 Foundation. The fun-filled line-up includes Arlene Petersen, Thumi Mka, Lerato Sekhulu, Nazreen Bester and Candace Neilson.

Laughing for Good will be emceed by comedian Mario Paul Campbell in collaboration with social enterprise Locale Learning, reports Weekend Argus. The event will be hosted at the Grand Daddy Hotel in the Cape Town CBD on Saturday, August 13. H18 Foundation is a Milnerton-based NPO that was launched in 2016, to empower women through craft skills training and generating income opportunities.

Co-founder Amanda Solomon says the funds raised will go a long way to assist women. “The items created through our craft skills training are sold to generate income for the women in our programs,” she explains. “We encourage shopping with a conscience, as every time you buy something to enhance your home, it empowers a woman and her family,” she adds.

After the show, an auction will also be held with a variety of goods, with all proceeds going to the H18 Foundation. Campbell says when he visited the foundation, he saw how powerful change through action can be. “This show is our way of celebrating the hard work of the H18 Foundation family, and it gives us comedians an opportunity to make positive change, using laughter as the stimulus.”