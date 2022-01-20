Kanye West and his new goose Julia Fox can’t keep their hands off each other.

The pair barely met three weeks ago but have been out on numerous public dates, and haven’t been shy to let the paparazzi know that they are jolling.

The 31-year-old actress shared a cosy image on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday of herself with the 44-year-old rapper.

The duo, who met on New Year’s Eve, were seen getting frisky in the new picture, taken after they had been seen heading back to their hotel together.

NIKS SKAAMTE: Vrying lekker

It was unclear whether they were kissing, but they were acting all lovey-dovey, as Julia held Kanye with one hand and a glass of wine in the other.

On Saturday, Julia and Kanye were seen heading back to their hotel after a day in the studio together.

After just two dates, Julia and Kanye starred in a photo-shoot for The Interview in which they passionately kissed and rolled around on the floor together.

Julia wrote about their relationship to accompany the pictures.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” she shared.

She revealed that he surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes, which was “every girl’s dream come true” and “felt like a real Cinderella moment”.

Both Kanye and Julia are on the rebound and both have family drama.

He publicly accused his estranged wife Kim’s security of blocking him from entering her home she shares with their four laaities recently.

While mom of one Julia made headlines when she apologised to her ex Peter Artemiev for calling him a “deadbeat dad”.

