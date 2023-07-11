The stars came out for the world premiere of the Barbie movie in on Sunday. Title character Margot Robbie dazzled in a sparkling black dress on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The Australian 33-year-old worked with her stylist Andrew Mukamal to recreate the strapless trumpet gown, matching peep-toe kitten heels, opera gloves and diamond choker on the original Barbie “Solo in the Spotlight” doll from 1960. The two-time Oscar nominee reportedly earned $12.5 million to produce and star in three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig’s $100m-budget fantasy flick bringing the famous Mattel doll to life. Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, joined his on-screen poppie on the red carpet in a pink Gucci suit.