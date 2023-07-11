The stars came out for the world premiere of the Barbie movie in on Sunday.
Title character Margot Robbie dazzled in a sparkling black dress on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
The Australian 33-year-old worked with her stylist Andrew Mukamal to recreate the strapless trumpet gown, matching peep-toe kitten heels, opera gloves and diamond choker on the original Barbie “Solo in the Spotlight” doll from 1960.
The two-time Oscar nominee reportedly earned $12.5 million to produce and star in three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig’s $100m-budget fantasy flick bringing the famous Mattel doll to life.
Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, joined his on-screen poppie on the red carpet in a pink Gucci suit.
America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell and John Cena are also featured in the comedy, which hits cinemas later this month. Dame Helen Mirren was enlisted as narrator.
But, Dua Lipa – who contributed the song Dance The Night to the soundtrack – stole the show, flaunting her figure in a white thong and jaw-dropping sheer mesh gown.
And rapper Nicki Minaj, who also performed the track Barbie World, turned heads wearing a form-fitting, lavender dress that contained a wrap skirt. A thigh-high slit on the front left little to the imagination.