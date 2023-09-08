Al Pacino has split from his girlfriend Noor Alfallah three months after they welcomed a baby together and she’s now asked a court to grant her physical custody of their son. The pair, who have been linked since last year, welcomed Roman three months ago but they are believed to have ended their relationship.

Noor, 29, has filed a petition to determine to the parental relationships and demand full physical custody of the child with “reasonable visitation” for the 83-year-old actor. In the paperwork – filed in California and obtained by The Blast – Noor has agreed to give The Godfather star joint legal custody of the laaitie, which would allow him to help make decisions on matters such as medical treatment, education and religion. Roman, who was born on June 6 in Los Angeles, is the actor’s fourth child. He is also dad to 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton Pacino with his former partner Beverly D’Angelo as well as Julie Pacino, 33, from his relationship with Jan Tarrant.