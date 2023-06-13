Four months after the death of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, his mother Lynn Forbes says she misses him calling for her. AKA was murdered along with his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in Durban outside Wish Restaurant in Florida Road on February 10.

This year, Lynn celebrated her first Mother’s Day without her eldest son. The heartbroken mom recently shared a video of AKA on Instagram and wrote: “At least you have his music and YouTube, they say. “All I want are more of our private moments. It’s been four months since I heard you call me mom and I just can’t get used to never hearing you say it again 💔🕊️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza) Followers flooded her comments section with kind words and memories of the rapper hailed as Supa Mega. shirleympisi wrote: “@lynnforbesza this is what I love ❤️. Just to hear the voices. Keep posting his videos and photos. Those that hurt you will eventually hang themselves with guilt. I pray for peace for you and the family 🙏🙏.” visionctrlproductions wrote: “💔💔 Why did that ‘Mom check me out I’m doing it’ hit me hard 🥺.”

jill_cupido_masters wrote: “The fact that your grown son would still say ‘mom check me out’ is a testament to the remarkable mother you are.” _magwala wrote: “The fact that people actually say that first sentence is insensitive 😢😞💔 don’t pay them any attention Glammy, you’re loved and it’s okay not to be okay ❤️❤️❤️. “Watching him on YouTube and his physical presence are two totally different things 😢😢😢😢.”