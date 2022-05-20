AKA laid on the spoils for girlfriend Nadia Nakai, treating her to a fabulous 32nd birthday party on Wednesday night. On Instagram, AKA, 34, posted a few pictures with the caption: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @nadianakai by @blavk_rebel … saved my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Nadia replied to the post saying, “I love you. Thank you”. The couple, who made their relationship official two months ago, celebrated the rapper’s birthday with friends at The Montana Club in Rosebank, Johannesburg, where amapiano DJ Tatum Lewis was on the decks. Nadia rocked a cute little pink tight dress with pink Nike sneakers. She wore pink, blonde and green braids to complete the look.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 40 Bars hitmaker gave fans a peek of a very special gift she got from AKA and other spoils from her over-the-top birthday celebration. “I’m signing something very important tomorrow so baby got me a Marilyn Monroe Mont Blanc pen,” she wrote. She shared a video of a very expensive bottle of champagne that AKA sent over to the table at the club.

In the background Nadia screamed: “It’s from my boyfrrrrieeeeend.” She ended her stories by showing off her beautiful two-layer multi-colour birthday cake, which had a picture of her sitting on top. AKA sang Happy Birthday in the background.