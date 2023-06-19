AKA’s Mass Country has been raking in the accolades since the late rapper’s album was posthumously released in February. On Thursday, Sony Music and Vth Season presented AKA’s family with several gold and platinum plaques in recognition of the album’s accomplishments.

These plaques included gold and platinum certifications for several singles on the project, including Company and Lemons (Lemonade). “Today the masterpiece that is #MassCountry was awarded Gold and Platinum Plaques from @vthseason @sonymusic,” his family shared on his social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) This latest feat comes after AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, emerged as the biggest winner at the recent Metro FM Music Awards (Metros), where he posthumously came away with four awards, including Artist of The Year.

In receiving the award for Best Collaboration, his mom Lynn delivered a heart-warming speech. “Kiernan, you make us so proud,” she said. “We have come full circle from the first time you were in this very same city in 2011 for your first Metro FM awards. To the family, the friends and everybody that has been there to support Kiernan, thank you so much.” Following the handover of the plaques to the Forbes family, Vth Season shared a press release with IOL Entertainment which explained: “As a testament to the South African music pioneer’s talent and impact on the music industry, and on the hearts of his fans, this honour speaks volumes .“AKA’s final studio album, ‘Mass Country’, proves AKA's artistry and creativity, showcasing his profound lyricism and innovative vision. AKA's lifelong dedication to music comes together in his final studio album .”