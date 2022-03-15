AKA has won his legal battle with MakhuduCom Media over ownership of The Braai Show.

The rapper took to social media to announce the outcome of the fight for his 50% share of copyrights to the TV show, which was produced for SABC1.

In a bid to enforce his rights arising out of the partnership agreement concluded by the parties, AKA took MakhuduCom Media to the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA).

MakhuduCom Media and AKA had entered into a partnership to produce content for AKA TV. Both parties agreed that the entire copyright and other rights would be jointly vested in the parties.

Last year, the SABC wanted another season and AKA was consulted and on board, but due to personal reasons, he was unable to continue.

Cake Media then approached Cassper Nyovest to do the show.

AKA took legal action late last year seeking his 50% entitlement as joint owner, which includes proceeds from the channel and sponsorships, brand or otherwise. The move came after he was denied earnings from the second season of the show.

In the arbitration proceedings, MakhuduCom had been found to have been in breach of their partnership agreement, which has been deemed valid.

“The defendant is forthwith interdicted from breaching the partnership agreement between the parties,” read court papers.

“The claimant is entitled to benefit equally with the defendant with respect to proven profits realised in the exploitation of the jointly-owned copyright.”

AKA, 34, said in his post, said his victory should also serve as a warning to “anybody in the entertainment industry, individual, production company or broadcaster, who seeks to steal our ideas. Get those coins ready.”

