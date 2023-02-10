The South African public has been weighing in on the show’s cancellation and so have the celebrities, including award-winning rapper and producer AKA. The news that Idols SA will be airing its farewell season this year is something that everyone is adjusting to.

In a video announcement, it was confirmed that season 19 would be the last and now the channel has officially issued a media statement. “After 18 successful seasons on air, Mzansi Magic and M-Net Local Entertainment Channels confirm the decision to give Idols SA its final curtain call. “The international format talent search competition has been a stage of opportunities where many careers were launched and we would like to thank the crew, on-air talent and sponsors for their contribution to its success over the years,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The South African public has been weighing in on the show’s cancellation and so have celebrities, including award-winning rapper and producer AKA. AKA took to Twitter to share how he should have been a judge on the popular singing competition show. “I should have been a judge on @IdolsSA *sigh* … I always wanted that,” he tweeted. I should have been a judge on @IdolsSA *sigh* … I always wanted that. — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 8, 2023 As a talented artist, Supa Mega also knows how to spot talent and with his personality he would make an artist judge, he did a pretty decent job on reality talent show, “The Hustle”.